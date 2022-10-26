site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Rashan Gary: Concussion confirmed
Gary (concussion) did not practice Wednesday due to a concussion.
Gary exited Sunday's loss to Washington after suffering a head injury. Kingsley Enagbare will likely see extra snaps with Gary sidelined.
