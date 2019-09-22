Gary is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Denver while dealing with cramps.

Gary left the game late in the second quarter, and it's likely he'll load up on fluids during halftime before attempting to return for the third quarter. As long as he's sidelined, however, Kyler Fackrell would be in line to see an increase in depth reps at linebacker.

