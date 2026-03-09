Packers' Rashan Gary: Deal to Dallas in the works
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Packers are finalizing a deal to send Gary to the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per Schefter, the Cowboys are slated to exchange a 2027 fourth-round draft pick for Gary. Reports surfaced Friday that the 2019 first-rounder could be moved, and it appears as though that's about to happen. In 16 regular-season games in 2025, Gary recorded 45 tackles (25 solo), including 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble.
