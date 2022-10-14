Gary (toe) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Gary landed on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to a toe issue and remained limited Friday, putting his status for Week 6 in doubt. The 2019 first-round pick has recorded five sacks through the first five games of the season, so his potential absence would be a huge blow to Green Bay's defense. If he's unable to suit up, Kingsley Enagbare and Jonathan Garvin would be candidates for increased snaps, while Preston Smith would step into the No. 1 pass-rusher role.