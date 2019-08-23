Packers' Rashan Gary: Driven to locker room
Gary was carted to the locker room after suffering an unspecified injury during Thursday's preseason game against Oakland, Lily Zhao of WFRV reports.
Gary was likely taken for further testing, and he didn't return to the contest. His camp released a statement during the exhibition, stating that he is doing just fine. Even so, the first-round pick's status will be worth keeping an eye on moving forward.
