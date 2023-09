Gary (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Packers' estimated injury report Monday.

Gary played in just 23 of 61 defensive snaps in Sunday's 18-17 win over the Saints as he ramps up from a torn ACL injury he sustained in Week 9 last year, but was still able to register a career-high three sacks. Gary is expected to remain on a snap count in the early games of the 2023 season and could continue to be limited with the Packers facing off against the Lions on Thursday night.