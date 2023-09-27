Gary (knee) is expected to play against the Lions on Thursday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Gary will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's matchup as he is still recovering from a torn ACL that has limited his snap count so far this season. The 25-year-old will look to see increased play time and build off of last week's three-sack performance.
