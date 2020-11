Gary had two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's victory over the Jaguars.

Gary generated consistent pressure in Sunday's contest, and he was finally able to get to the quarterback late in the game, forcing the Jaguars into a third-and-long on the decisive drive. Gary, who now owns 2.5 sacks on the season, continues to play a part-time role behind -- and sometimes alongside -- Za'Darius and Preston Smith.