Packers' Rashan Gary: Full participant Tuesday
Gary (calf) was listed as a full participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Gary was estimated to be a limited participant Monday due to an unspecified calf injury. That Green Bay is now listing him as a full participant suggests there isn't any concern over Gary's availability for Thursday's game against the Eagles.
