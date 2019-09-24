Gary (calf) was listed as a full participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Gary was estimated to be a limited participant Monday due to an unspecified calf injury. That Green Bay is now listing him as a full participant suggests there isn't any concern over Gary's availability for Thursday's game against the Eagles.

