Gary registered seven tackles (five solo), three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in Thursday's 29-22 victory over the Lions.

Gary tore the ACL in his right knee at Ford Field in 2022, and that may have provided the motivation he needed to absolutely destroy Detroit's game plan in his latest trip to the stadium. He is now up to 8.5 sacks on the season, and with six games to go he is easily on pace to surpass the career-high 9.5 sacks he registered during the 2021 campaign.