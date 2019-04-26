The Packers selected Gary in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 12th overall.

The former No.1 recruit out of high school heads to Green Bay as a polarizing prospect. Gary's athleticism and potential are his main selling points; he ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash and had a 38.0-inch broad jump and 277 pounds at the combine and was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection on two separate occasions. Unfortunately, Gary's lack of collegiate production clouds his pro projection to an extent. He never had more than 6.0 sacks in a season and his career-high for tackles for loss was 12.0 as a sophomore. He's at his best working at the three-technique, but he is scheme versatile thanks to his athleticism. Look for Gary to challenge Dean Lowry for the starting defensive end role opposite Mike Daniels, provided that his reported labrum issue does not affect his availability.