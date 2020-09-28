Gary (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints.
The Packers are growing thin at linebacker, as Christian Kirksey (shoulder) has already been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game. Gary had one tackle before getting injured.
