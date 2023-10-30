Gary signed a four-year, $107 million contract extension with the Packers on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gary's extension includes a signing bonus of nearly $35 million, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 2019 first-round pick has rebounded well from a torn ACL that cut short his 2022 campaign in Week 9, having already notched 4.5 sacks to go with 15 total tackles and one pass defensed in seven appearances this season. The four-year extension secures Gary's place as Green Bay's top pass rusher for the foreseeable future.