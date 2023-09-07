Gary (knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Gary's status for Week 1 is still up in the air as he is still working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last November. While head coach Matt LaFleur has already announced that the 2019 first-round pick will be playing on a pitch count for the start of the season, as the team looks to conserve their top pass rusher's health for later in the season.
