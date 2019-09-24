Gary (calf) was listed as a limited participant at Monday's practice.

The Packers didn't actually practice Monday, but Gary would have been limited if they had, presumably as a result of the cramping that forced him from Sunday's victory over the Broncos. Gary's snap count has steadily ticked up early this season, and he made a mark in the box score in Week 3 for the first time as a professional, registering four tackles (one solo) and a sack.

