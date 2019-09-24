Packers' Rashan Gary: Limited on Monday's injury report
Gary (calf) was listed as a limited participant at Monday's practice.
The Packers didn't actually practice Monday, but Gary would have been limited if they had, presumably as a result of the cramping that forced him from Sunday's victory over the Broncos. Gary's snap count has steadily ticked up early this season, and he made a mark in the box score in Week 3 for the first time as a professional, registering four tackles (one solo) and a sack.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Looking to make a move? Before you shake up your roster, make sure you're getting the best...
-
Week 4 QB Preview: Fresh faces
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 4 including...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3.
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Trade, waiver replacements for Barkley
With Saquon Barkley set to potentially miss a significant amount of time, Chris Towers looks...