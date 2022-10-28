Gary (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's primetime matchup against Buffalo, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Gary exited Green Bay's Week 7 loss to Washington due to a concussion and was unable to practice Wednesday while in the league's protocols. However, the Packers' star pass rusher logged a limited session during Thursday's padded practice and upgraded to a full participant Friday. While Gary is trending in the right direction, his official status likely won't be known until closer to Sunday's 8:20 PM ET kickoff. If the fourth-year pro is unable to suit up, Kingsley Enagbare and Jonathan Garvin would be candidates for increased snaps across from Preston Smith.