Gary (shoulder) recorded two total tackles (one solo), including one tackle for loss and one sack in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers.

The sixth-highest paid edge rusher in football broke his four-game sack-less streak Sunday, as he logged a crucial sack late in the fourth quarter that forced Los Angeles to punt the ball back to Green Bay. Through 10 games, Gary has recorded 23 total tackles, including six tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, while also recording 36 total pressures. Expect the Michigan product to continue causing problems for opposing quarterbacks for the remainder of the season.