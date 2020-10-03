Gary (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Falcons.
Gary practiced in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday before sitting out completely Saturday. It appears he's trending in the wrong direction after suffering an ankle injury in Week 3. The second-year pro has generated five quarterback pressures and 1.5 sacks this season, and his potential absence could be even more noticeable if Za'Darius Smith (ankle) can't go.
More News
-
Packers' Rashan Gary: Hurts ankle on SNF•
-
Packers' Rashan Gary: Starting to make impact•
-
Packers' Rashan Gary: Limited snaps in rookie season•
-
Packers' Rashan Gary: Records sack in victory•
-
Packers' Rashan Gary: Full participant Tuesday•
-
Packers' Rashan Gary: Limited on Monday's injury report•