Gary (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Falcons.

Gary practiced in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday before sitting out completely Saturday. It appears he's trending in the wrong direction after suffering an ankle injury in Week 3. The second-year pro has generated five quarterback pressures and 1.5 sacks this season, and his potential absence could be even more noticeable if Za'Darius Smith (ankle) can't go.

