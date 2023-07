Gary (knee) was placed on the PUP list Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Gary will open training camp on the sidelines as he continues to work his way back from the torn ACL he suffered in November. The defensive lineman is eligible to return to practice and play at any point this preseason, though the Packers are likely going to be cautious with the 25-year-old ahead of 2023.