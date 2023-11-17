Gary (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Gary popped up on Green Bay's injury report as a limited participant in Friday's practice with a shoulder issue. Head coach Matt LeFleur told reporters Friday that "there was a little mishap at practice and we'll see where we're at Sunday," per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. If the star edge rusher were to miss the Packers' Week 11 contest, Lukas Van Ness and Kingsley Enagbare would likely see an increased workload.