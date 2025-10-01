Gary registered four tackles (two solo) during the Packers' 40-40 tie to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Gary entered Week 4 having logged at least 1.0 sacks in each of the first three games of the regular season. However, he was unable to extend his sack streak to four games and didn't even register a quarterback hit in a game that saw the Packers defense struggle to contain Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense. Even so, Gary's 4.5 sacks on the season is tied with Carl Granderson and Nik Bonitto for third most in the NFL behind Brian Burns and Byron Young (5.0 each). The Packers are on a bye for Week 5 and will return for Week 6 on Sunday, Oct. 12 against a Bengals team that yielded three sacks against the Broncos in Week 4.