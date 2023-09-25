Gary recorded three solo tackles and three sacks in Sunday's 18-17 victory over the Saints.

With the Packers easing Gary into a bigger workload coming off a knee injury that cut short his 2022 campaign, he was on the field for only 23 of Green Bay's 61 defensive snaps in Week 3. However, he clearly made the most of his opportunities, getting to the opponent's quarterback a career-high three times. Gary clearly made a big impact in Week 3, and provided his snap count increases, that could be a more frequent occurrence moving forward.