Gary picked up four tackles (two solo) and one sack in the Packers' 17-13 loss to the Raiders in Week 5.

Gary's four tackles were his most through five games, and he also saw his highest snap count with 30 (47 percent). Thus, his workload appears to be trending in the right direction. Also, the star edge-rusher is now up to 4.5 sacks on the year. The Packers have Week 6 off, so he will now shift his focus to Week 7 versus the Broncos.