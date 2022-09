Gary registered seven tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Gary did not register a full sack until Week 4 of the 2021 campaign, but he put on on the board in his first opportunity of the new season. Gary did not reach double digits in the sack column in any of his first three seasons, but he finished with 9.5 sacks last year, and he is off to a good start as he attempts to top that number in 2022.