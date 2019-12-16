Gary had three solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

Gary was on the field for only 18 snaps Sunday, but that was plenty of time for him to record his first sack since Week 3. Gary has been on the field for just 23.5 percent of the defensive snaps in his rookie season playing behind both Za'Darius and Preston Smith, but he has started making more of an impact, registering seven of his 20 tackles on the season over the last two weeks.