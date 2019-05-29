Gary is being experimented with on both the edge and the interior of the defensive line during OTAs, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports. "That's why he's here," coach Matt LaFleur said.

Gary was often used to blow up rushing lanes during the Michigan product's time in the run-heavy Big Ten Conference, and it appears the Packers are intrigued by his versatility in different spots along the defensive front. His clearest path to playing time in 2019 is most likely in some sort of a defensive end role alongside Kenny Clark and Mike Daniels -- as Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith are all but guaranteed to open the season as the starting outside linebackers -- but Gary could potentially rotate in at a number of different spots throughout his rookie season anyway.