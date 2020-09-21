Gary had four tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's victory over the Lions.

Gary had a quiet rookie season, but the 2019 first-rounder is starting to come on, making a bigger impact in the box score and, per Ben Fennell of the NFL Network, generating seven pressures through two weeks -- one of which led directly to a pick-six in Week 2. Fellow pass rushers Za'Darius and Preston Smith rarely leave the field, but look for defensive coordinator Mike Pettine to continue finding ways to get Gary on the field along with them.