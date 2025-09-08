Gary recorded seven tackles (three solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 27-13 victory over the Lions.

Gary immediately benefited from the presence of Micah Parsons on the other side of the defensive line, tying his career high in the tackles column while recording more sacks than he put up in any game during the previous campaign. Gary is still seeking the first double-digit sack season of his career, and with offenses paying plenty of attention to Parsons he might be primed to get there in 2025.