Packers' Rashan Gary: Still nursing injury
Gary is still dealing with a torn labrum in his shoulder, but suggests he's fully healthy, Nick Baumgardner of the Detroit Free Press reports.
This news comes on the heels of teams shying away from Gary, due to his shoulder injury coming into the draft. The Michigan product insists he'll be ready to go for all offseason training. Although he lined up primarily at the defensive end position in college, the Packers anticipate starting Gary out as a outside linebacker rather than at end. Packers scout Joe Hueber was quoted Thursday, stating: "He'll start in the outside linebacker room. He's a guy because of his size and speed and versatility, you'd hope you can move him around the front." The position change would add to his fantasy value, and give him opportunities to rack up both sacks and tackles. Gary also is looking to dip into the business side of football, announcing his plans to start an agency and represent players as an agent, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
