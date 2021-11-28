site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Rashan Gary: Suits up Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Gary (elbow) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Gary returns to his starting role at linebacker. He missed just one game with the issue.
