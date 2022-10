Gary made seven tackles (four solo), tallied two sacks, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 27-24 overtime victory over the Patriots.

Gary's first sack of the day ensured that he recorded at least one of those in all four games this season, and his second sack netted him both the forced and recovered fumble. With five sacks on the season, Gary finds himself tied for second in that department league-wide and just half a sack behind league leader Alex Highsmith of the Steelers.