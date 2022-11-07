Gary was diagnosed with a torn ACL after exiting Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Lions and will undergo an MRI later Monday as the Packers look to determine whether he's dealing with additional damage to his right knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Initial scans on Gary's knee confirmed the Packers' worst fears, as the team's top edge rusher is now done for the season. Given the timing of his injury and the timeline typically associated with ACL tear recoveries, Gary could be at risk of missing the start of the 2023 season as well, even if the upcoming MRI reveals no extra damage. Gary will conclude the 2022 campaign with 32 tackles, six sacks and one forced fumble in nine games.