Packers' Rashan Gary: Third sack in three games
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gary registered three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's victory over the Buccaneers.
The Packers have played three games this season, and Gary has recorded a sack in each one. His three sacks tie him for eighth in the league with one game to go in Week 3.
