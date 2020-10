Gary suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 3 and isn't expected to play against the Falcons on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Packers likely won't rush Gary back from a high-ankle sprain with a Week 5 bye around the corner, so it'd make sense to shut him down Monday. Gary's official status won't be revealed until the Packers release inactives 90 minutes before the 8:50 p.m. ET kickoff.