The Packers selected Walker in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 249th overall.

Walker was a three-year starter at left tackle for Penn State and will be 22 years old when the season begins. He features NFL size but has some question marks about his athleticism because he chose not to test in the pre-draft process. Walker has to work on his technique before he can play at the NFL level, but he may provide immediate depth at an important position.