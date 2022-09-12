Douglas recorded four solo tackles during Sunday's 23-7 loss against the Vikings.
Douglas collected four solo tackles and played 41 out of a possible 62 (66%) defensive snaps during Green Bay's Week 1 defeat against Minnesota. The 27-year-old served as the team's No. 3 cornerback behind Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes, as both guys played every snap for the Packers' defense. Look for Douglas and the team's secondary to take advantage of a young Bears' offense next Sunday night.
