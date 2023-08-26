Douglas made a solo tackle in Saturday's 19-15 preseason victory over the Seahawks.

The 12 games Douglas started last season were a career high, and he will have a chance to top that mark in 2023, as he started all three exhibition contests and will open the season as the Green Bay's No. 2 corner behind Jaire Alexander. Douglas has some value in leagues using IDPs, as he racked up 85 stops last year and has recorded nine interceptions over 29 games since joining the Packers.