Douglas recorded six tackles (six solo), one sack and an interception during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bills.

Douglas stepped in front of Gabe Davis in the fourth quarter for his first interception of the season, which he lateraled to fellow cornerback Jaire Alexander for a one-yard return. The veteran also logged the first sack of his career as he brought down quarterback Josh Allen at the line of scrimmage late in the first quarter. Douglas has recorded 39 tackles (32 solo) and six passes defended over eight weeks, and he sits behind inside linebackers De'Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker as the Packers' third-leading tackler so far this season.