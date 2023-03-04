Douglas recorded a career-high 85 tackles (69 solo), four interceptions and 13 pass deflections over 17 appearances during the 2022 season.
Douglas did not find the end zone in 2022 after doing so twice in the previous season, but he nearly matched the five interceptions he tallied that season and wound up with far more tackles than he made in any previous campaign. Expect the playmaker to again play a key role in the Packers' defensive backfield in 2023.
