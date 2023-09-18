Douglas tallied four solo tackles, an interception and two pass deflections in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Falcons.
The pick was the fifth Douglas recorded over his last 12 regular-season appearances and his 10th over 31 regular-season games with the Packers. He will continue having ample opportunities to make plays, as he has been on the field for every defensive snap the Packers have logged through two weeks.
