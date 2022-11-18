Douglas recorded five tackles and one interception during Thursday's 27-17 loss to the Titans.

Douglas collected his second interception of the 2022-23 campaign in Thursday's loss to Tennessee, while he also logged five stops in the contest. With fellow cornerback Eric Stokes likely done for the year with an ankle injury, the 27-year-old should continue handling heavy snap counts and operating opposite of Jaire Alexander for the remainder of the season. The Packers are now scheduled for a Week 12 matchup in Philadelphia.