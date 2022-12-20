Douglas had eight tackles (seven solo) and an interception in Monday's 24-12 victory over the Rams.
Douglas did not record an interception over the first seven weeks of the season, but he has picked up the pace in that department, snagging three errant passes over Green Bay's last seven games. He has been on the field for every defensive snap in five straight games and figures to remain an every-down player the rest of the way.
More News
-
Packers' Rasul Douglas: Snags interception Thursday•
-
Packers' Rasul Douglas: Logs sack, interception in loss•
-
Packers' Rasul Douglas: Three pass deflections in loss•
-
Packers' Rasul Douglas: Four tackles in season opener•
-
Packers' Rasul Douglas: Inks three-year deal•
-
Packers' Rasul Douglas: Makes major impact in Green Bay•