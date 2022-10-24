Douglas recorded 10 tackles (five solo) and three pass deflections in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Commanders.

Douglas compiled season highs at both tackles and pass deflections Sunday, producing 10 and three respectively. The 27-year-old has yet to intercept a pass this season after recording five of them in 2021. On the season, Douglas has registered 33 tackles and five pass deflections while playing in all seven of Green Bay's contests.