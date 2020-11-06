site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Raven Greene: Active Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Nov 5, 2020
Greene (oblique) is active for Thursday's game in San Francisco.
Greene was initially listed as questionable for Thursday's contest, but he's progressed enough in his recovery to be available for Green Bay's secondary. He stands to handle his usual rotational role behind Darnell Savage.
