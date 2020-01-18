Packers' Raven Greene: Back from injured reserve
Greene (ankle) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
The 24-year-old landed on injured reserve with the ankle injury after Week 2, but he returned to practice at the start of January and will be able to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at San Francisco. Greene would typically serve as the team's third safety, but he may not see significant playing time after the long layoff and given that the Packers are currently healthy in the secondary.
