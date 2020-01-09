Coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that Greene (ankle) will be activated to the 53-man roster "if and when we feel he's ready to go," Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Greene is already designated to return from injured reserve, and the Packers currently only have 52 players on the active roster, so Green could be brought back in time for Sunday's NFC divisional-round contest against Seattle if he's cleared to go. The 24-year-old's versatility would bring a welcome boost for Green Bay's secondary and linebacker corps.