Greene (ankle) said Monday that he'll likely need surgery, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Greene was already placed on injured reserve by the Packers, after he was carted off the field during Sunday's win over Minnesota. Greene was a candidate to return in Week 12 following his IR stint, but if he elects the surgery route, could be forced to sit out the remainder of the season.

