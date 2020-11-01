Greene (oblique) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings.

The third-year man out of James Madison sustained an oblique injury during Green Bay's Week 7 win over the Texans, though he was able to record a season-high eight tackles and two pass deflections prior to his exit. Darnell Savage's return from a one-game injury-induced absence (quadriceps) shores up the free safety position.

