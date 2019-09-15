Packers' Raven Greene: Carted off field Sunday
Greene suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Vikings, and is questionable to return, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Greene was carted off the field due to the injury, so the fact that he's considered questionable could be viewed as a positive sign. Greene's absence shouldn't effect the defense too much, considering he was deployed in the game in a depth secondary role.
