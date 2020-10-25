site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Raven Greene: Exits with oblique issue
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 25, 2020
at
4:14 pm ET 1 min read
Greene was removed from Sunday's game against the Texans with an oblique injury.
Greene tied for the team lead with eight tackles (five solo) and also had two pass breakups before exiting the contest. The 25-year-old's status should be updated when the
Packers return to practice Wednesday. More News
